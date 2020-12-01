Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – Saumu Mbuvi and Sandra, the daughters of embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, have taken to Instagram to display posh life as their father continues to face endless tribulations, following his constant wrangles with President Uhuru Kenyatta and NMS boss General Badi.

Besides staring at a possible impeachment by the County Assembly, Sonko risks going to jail over graft charges.

The Governor’s flashy daughters splashed photos on Instagram rocking milky white outfits while showing off the exquisite interior of their lavish home.

They also flaunted their family’s high-end guzzlers.

Check out these latest photos of Sonko’s daughters showing off posh life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST