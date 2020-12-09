Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has for the first time shared the face of the beautiful daughter that she sired with Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip.

Saumu’s love affair with the youthful Senator came to the limelight late last year amid rumours that she had snatched him from another woman.

However, Saumu trashed the rumours and said that the Senator was her close friend before they became lovers.

She revealed that they met in the Coastal town while she was on holiday.

Saumu and Anwar welcomed their first child early this year around March.

However, she has been hiding the face of her little angel until today.

She penned a cute message saying, “When I count my blessings this year, I count you twice. My second jewel.”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST