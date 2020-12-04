Friday, December 4, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has claimed that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment was sponsored by the State.

In a tweet on Friday, Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, likened the impeachment of Sonko to that of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, which he said was procured by force.

Murkomen also said the Nairobi MCAs did not achieve the 2/3 majority threshold and that the numbers given were fabricated.

Murkomen noted that Sonko has well-documented evidence, but warned that he should not rely on the Senate to save him, because Senators like James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo can do anything with just a call from their party leaders.

“Gov. Sonko impeachment mirrors Waititu’s. It is state-sponsored. 2/3 threshold not achieved. Fraudulent figures announced. Impeachment is procured by force. Luckily Sonko has documented evidence well but doesn’t rely on Senate Orengo & Mutula with a call from above can do anything,” Murkomen said.

