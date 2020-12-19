Saturday, December 19, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is becoming a rogue dictator going by what Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, allegedly told Mike Sonko, who was impeached on Thursday.

During the sitting, 26 Senators upheld the impeachment of Sonko while 17 opposed the impeachment of the flamboyant politician.

In a social media post after he was impeached, Sonko said Lusaka told him he was under duress since he had been warned by the state that they will revive his “wheelbarrow scandal” if he failed to ensure Sonko is sent home.

“My good friend the Speaker of Senate @SpeakerKLusaka told me he was under instructions from State to breach the law in presiding over my impeachment because he was scared of the carcinogenic wheelbarrow scandal being brought back when he was the Governor of Bungoma,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter page on Friday night.

Lusaka, who was then the Bungoma Governor, was accused of not following the public procurement procedures leading to the procurement of wheelbarrows at inflated prices on behalf of Bungoma County.

One wheelbarrow was said to cost the county over Sh100,000.

The case is still active.

