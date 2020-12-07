Monday, 07 December 2020 – Mike Sonko is going through a rough patch after he was impeached by Memebrs of Nairobi County Assembly.

Sonko had flown dozens of MCAs to Mombasa to try and scuttle the impeachment motion, but his efforts bore no fruits after 88 MCAs voted in favour of the motion.

The mover of the motion, Michael Ogada, accused Sonko of gross violation of the law, misuse of office and inability to run the County Government.

Sonko is finding solace in the bible as he waits for Senate to decide his fate.

He posted photos on Twitter seeking spiritual nourishment and captioned them, “If you’ll keep being faithful, honoring God and being your best each day, then get ready for doors to open that you could never open. Get ready to go places that you’ve never dreamed. That’s God’s dream for you.”

