Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – Flamboyant city politician, Mike Sonko, has taken to social media and shared a video bragging that he has already moved on after he was impeached as Nairobi Governor.

The once vocal politician lost his gubernatorial seat after he was impeached by the Senate over gross misconduct and corruption.

Sonko shared a short clip on his Instagram page with his family and captioned it, “Good thing I’m alive and enjoying life after politics and life goes on. Aluta Continua,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST