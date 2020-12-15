Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has announced his latest achievement after being in exile for two years in Canada.

Miguna was exiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s regime in 2018 for swearing-in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, as ‘People’s President’

Miguna was forcefully accused of being a foreigner and deported to Toronto Canada, where he had an established law firm.

On Monday, Miguna, who is an Osgoode law scholar, revealed that he was expanding his legal firm by moving it to a move spacious area in Toronto

“KMM Lawyers is happy to announce that on January 4, 2021, we are moving to a bigger, better and more convenient location at 3100 Steeles Ave. West, Suite 503 (Steeles & Jane, near York University), Tel. 905-760-6006. Lots of free parking. Viva!”, Miguna Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

Uhuru and Raila Odinga will not be happy with the new move since they wanted the ‘General’ to live a miserable life in Canada.

