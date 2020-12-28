Monday, December 28, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has dismissed claims that he had joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Sunday, Miguna, who is in political exile in Canada, said he cannot join Tanga Tanga group because Ruto doesn’t match his level.

“When I was a student leader at the University of Nairobi (UoN) William Ruto was not at my level. He was singing in the Christian Union and I was a student leader. He is not my level both ideologically and philosophically,” said boisterous Miguna

Both Miguna Miguna and Ruto were at UoN sometime between 1986 and 1990. The Canadian based lawyer was the treasurer of the student union in the 1986/87 academic year. However, he was expelled in 1987 following a fall-out with the administration. He was given political asylum by the Canadian government after falling out with the Daniel Arap Moi administration.

On the other hand, Ruto graduated with a BSc in Botany and Zoology in 1990 and joined the Moi administration as part of the Youth for KANU (YK-1992) movement. He has been in politics since that period.

