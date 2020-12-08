Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has attacked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, over his remarks on Monday regarding doctors’ strike threat.

Raila, who was speaking in Kisumu, said it is not only doctors who are dying of Covid -19 and asked them to be more understanding.

“It’s not only doctors who are dying… we are also in a hard position economically… this is not the time to hold the government at ransom,” Raila said.

Raila’s statement sparked uproar on social media, with many castigating him for being insensitive to doctors who are the soldiers on the frontline when it comes to fighting the invisible enemy.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, termed Raila as a conman and compared him to a wild animal for attacking doctors.

“Conman @RailaOdinga’s callous statement that “it’s not only doctors who are dying” as a way of justifying the theft and criminal diversion of billions of public money meant for Personal Protective Equipment by #BBINonsense advocates elevates Raila to the realm of A WILD ANIMAL,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST