Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has congratulated Independent Candidate, Feisal Bader, after he won the Msambweni by-election.

Bader garnered 15,251 votes against Omar Boga of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), who got 10,444 votes

The Msambweni seat became vacant following the death of MP Suleiman Ramadhani Dori, who succumbed to cancer in March this year.

Feisal was being supported by Deputy President William Ruto while Boga had the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Feisal Bader‘s win is a show that ‘power belongs to the people’

“CONGRATULATIONS, Feisal Badar, for DEFEATING the #BBIFraud COW, Omar Boga, in Msambweni, and teaching Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman@RailaOdingathat POWER BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE. Kenyans will and must DEFEAT the #BBINonsense. Viva! #RejectBBI #RejectBBINonsense,” Miguna wrote on his social media page.

