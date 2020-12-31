Thursday, 31 December 2020 – Renowned city entrepreneur, Michelle Ntalami, has gushed over her alleged lover Makena Njeri and shared romantic photos.

Michelle wrote a long message to Makena that was full of hidden messages that hinted they are in love although she said in a recent interview with Jalang’o that they are just friends.

“We have too much fun together and we play too much! You ride for me. You support me and encourage me. You see me as a cut above all others. You’ve fought for me (literally and figuratively) and you’ve defended me. You’ve been my light in the darkness. You love me hard! Anyone who’s not down for me is your enemy too. How can I not have someone like this in my life?” part of the message read.

Check out these romantic photos that Michelle Ntalami splashed.

