Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Primerose Mbuvi, the first lady of Nairobi County and the wife of embattled Governor Mike Sonko, has issued threats to anyone who is planning to mess with her daughters.

The flamboyant Governor and his wife are blessed with two pretty daughters, that they adore so much.

The eldest daughter is called Saumu, a mother of two and the current baby mama to Lamu Senator, while the youngest daughter is called Sandra.

The Governor’s wife posted stunning photos of her daughters slaying in white outfits and sent a message to enemies saying that if you dare touch her daughters, then you have touched a live wire.

“Mess with my daughters and they will never find your body.

Chunga mbwa kwali, “she wrote.

It’s not clear whether she was sending a message to someone who might be threatening her daughters.

Here are the latest photos of the Governor’s flashy daughters.

