Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Lawrence was a boda-boda rider and his wife was a final year student at the University of Nairobi when they met.

Narrating his interesting love journey on Thriving Couple KE Facebook Page, the middle-aged man revealed that his wife approached him as an ordinary customer when he was operating as a boda-boda rider in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and while he was ferrying her, they had a chat.

They then exchanged phone numbers and became friends.

Their friendship grew to love and after dating for some time, they settled down as husband and wife.

Lawrence has gone through a massive transformation after getting married.

He now has a better job and his young family is thriving.

This is what he posted.

See his beautiful wife and their adorable son.

