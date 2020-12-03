Thursday, 03 December 2020 – Chebet Lesan, a 29-year-old Kenyan entrepreneur, is the winner of the second edition of Africa Business Heroes Awards, sponsored by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Chebet beat over 22,000 applicants from different countries across the African continent to emerge the winner.

Besides winning the coveted award, she received a grant of Sh 33 Million to boost her company.

Chebet is the founder of Bright Green Renewable Energy, a company whose mission is to promote access to clean cooking fuel across Africa.

Her company creates green fuel for African homes and industries using recycled agricultural and waste materials.

The bright young lady holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design from the University of Nairobi.

She has received several awards in the past that include the Queen’s Young Leaders Award, a Young African Leaders Initiative Fellowship, and a Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

Here are photos of the fast-rising entrepreneur.

The Kenyan DAILY POST