Thursday, 31 December 2020 – Former Hot 96 Presenter, Shix Kapienga, turned into a motivational speaker after her affair with comedian MC Jesse ended.

According to reports, MC Jesse and Shix Kapienga were in a serious relationship that could have led to marriage but things went south after dating for some years.

The hot lady that MC Jesse is dating after dumping Shix Kapienga has been unmasked by ‘tea master’ Edgar Obare.

The petite lady is identified as Joan Delly Mugeni and she is a Burundian.

According to Edgar, MC Jesse and his new catch, who is a model, visited his parents over Christmas and from the look of things, they might be in a serious relationship.

Edgar posted irrefutable evidence that MC Jesse is dating the Burundian model.

See photos of the beautiful lady.

