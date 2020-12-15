Tuesday, 15 December 2020 – Fast-rising Gengetone group and Sheng masters, Mbogi Genje, beat Sauti Sol to win the coveted music Group of The Year at Kisima Awards.

This year’s Kisima Awards was held at the Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

Kisima Awards is one of the oldest annual talent awards in the country.

It made a comeback after a 7-year break.

Mbogi Genje caught many people by surprise after they won the coveted award since they shot to fame early this year.

The rappers were nominated alongside Sauti Sol, Diamond (Tanzania), Meddy (Burundi) and Daddy Andrew (Uganda).

The group thanked fans for the support and said that they hope to win a BET award soon.

“When we saw that we had been nominated alongside these big names we got very excited because this is part of the dream we have been waiting for. This shows that our music is making history. We aim to even get a nomination for the BET Awards soon”, Militant, one of the group members, said.

Kenya Film and Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has been in the frontline condemning Gengetone artists for promoting immorality through their songs.

However, the young Gengetone artists have created an unstoppable wave.

