Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has assured Kenyans of a peaceful 2022 presidential poll.

Speaking during the launch of the roadmap of peaceful elections by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) at the Kenya School of Government on Friday, Matiang’i also warned politicians against negative class-based political mobilisation as we head to the 2022 presidential poll.

The no-nonsense CS challenged authorities and independent offices to walk the talk and bring to book politicians not respecting the rule of law and inciting Kenyans to violence.

“We must have peaceful elections, we have no other choice. Kenya has come a long way and we cannot have made all these investments we are making only to begin ruining our country,” Matiang’i said.

Interior Permanent Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, echoed Dr. Matiang’i’s sentiments saying the old dark days should not be given space to thrive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST