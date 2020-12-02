Teachers Service Commission

Vacancies for Director (KISE), Chief Principal and Senior Principal (Secondary Schools) in line with the career progression guidelines for teachers.

The Teachers Service Commission is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 237 of the Constitution.

Pursuant to its mandate, the Commission is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the posts shown below in line with the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers.

Interested candidates, who meet the required qualifications, should make their applications online through the TSC website – http://www.teachersonline.go.ke so as to be received on or before 14th December, 2020.

Please note that manual applications will not be considered.

Teachers Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities (PWDs) are encouraged to apply.

S/No: 1

Advert No: 2/2020

Vacancies: Director KISE

T-Scale: T5 (D5)

Posts: 1

S/No: 2

Advert No: 3/2020

Vacancies: Chief Principal

T-Scale: T5 (D5)

Posts: 200

S/No: 3

Advert No: 4/2020

Vacancies: Senior Principal

T-Scale: T4 (D4)

Posts: 300

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to present the following statutory documents during interviews:

a. Letter of appointment to the current grade

b. Letter of appointment / deployment to the current responsibility

c. Certificate of Good Conduct from Director of Criminal Investigations

d. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

e. Clearance Application from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

f. Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau

g. Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

h. Highest academic certificate

Note:

1. Applicants are advised to give accurate information while making their applications

2. Those who give false information regarding their credentials and qualifications will be automatically disqualified

3. For duties and responsibilities of the advertised posts, applicants should refer to the CAREER PROGRESSION GUIDELINES FOR TEACHERS (2018), available on the TSC website (www.tsc.go.ke)

Commission Secretary / Chief Executive