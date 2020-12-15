Tuesday, 15 December 2020 – Faded singer Marya, of the Chokoza fame, went on a ranting spree recently and accused her husband Kevo of being a dead beat father and a serial cheater.

The mother of one narrated how Kevo fails to provide for their son after spending money on women and booze.

The once-popular singer confirmed that her marriage is over and vowed that she will not give her cheating husband another chance.

Marya’s husband has flaunted his new catch as his jilted wife continues to rant.

He posted the photo of the pretty lady who is warming his bed after his wife left their matrimonial home and mocked social media gossipers.

Here are photos of the lady.

