Monday, December 14, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has challenged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to state his position after ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, was caught on camera hurling insults at Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.

In the video clip, Sifuna used unprintable words to describe the rebel ODM MP.

The video attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans who asked Sifuna to apologise, while some blamed Aisha for provoking Sifuna.

Martha Karua, on her side, asked Raila to state his stand on what his secretary said.

“The ODM party and Raila Odinga, what is your position on this,” Karua asked.

Meanwhile, renowned Nairobi Lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has defended Sifuna saying Aisha Jumwa should be blamed because she is the one who started the war.

“So, Aisha the Politician is free to hurl all manner of sexist & vitriolic abuses on her political opponents but when she is responded to in kind as she ought to, then her “woman card” is waved. The moment you abuse, you lose any privilege. Aisha deserves Sifuna’s response,” Kipkorir posted on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST