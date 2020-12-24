JOB TITLE: MARKETING EXECUTIVE

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

SALARY: KSHS 20,000 Plus Commissions

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-CBD

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Marketing company services countrywide
  • Cold calling (telemarketing) companies to explain services
  • Email marketing and online marketing
  • Ensuring social media presence and traffic
  • Visiting clients and attending meetings
  • Aggressively look for business through networking and making use of marketing strategies
  • Meeting set monthly targets
  • Uphold teamwork with other office staffs
  • Chatting with clients online and market the services
  • Explaining the services to the clients
  • Engaging the customers on different social media platforms
  • Meeting and exceeding set monthly targets
  • Listing the company on social media and ensuring activities on different social media platforms
  • Sourcing for tenders and ensuring write up is done
  • Development of brand awareness and online reputation
  • Monitoring social media for company mentions and engaging with customers where relevant
  • Advising on best marketing strategies and organizing marketing events and trainings
  • Sending weekly marketing reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • A Business Degree in Marketing or any other field
  • 1-2 years’ experience in marketing or online marketing
  • Excellent knowledge of Ms-Office and internet
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Creative and very confident
  • Must be self-directed and able to complete projects with limited supervision
  • Highly motivated, persistent, self-starter with good work ethics
  • Goal driven and task oriented with a pleasant personality
  • Attention to detail and outstanding listening and follow up skills

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

