JOB TITLE: MARKETING EXECUTIVE
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
SALARY: KSHS 20,000 Plus Commissions
JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-CBD
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Marketing company services countrywide
- Cold calling (telemarketing) companies to explain services
- Email marketing and online marketing
- Ensuring social media presence and traffic
- Visiting clients and attending meetings
- Aggressively look for business through networking and making use of marketing strategies
- Meeting set monthly targets
- Uphold teamwork with other office staffs
- Chatting with clients online and market the services
- Explaining the services to the clients
- Engaging the customers on different social media platforms
- Meeting and exceeding set monthly targets
- Listing the company on social media and ensuring activities on different social media platforms
- Sourcing for tenders and ensuring write up is done
- Development of brand awareness and online reputation
- Monitoring social media for company mentions and engaging with customers where relevant
- Advising on best marketing strategies and organizing marketing events and trainings
- Sending weekly marketing reports
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- A Business Degree in Marketing or any other field
- 1-2 years’ experience in marketing or online marketing
- Excellent knowledge of Ms-Office and internet
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Creative and very confident
- Must be self-directed and able to complete projects with limited supervision
- Highly motivated, persistent, self-starter with good work ethics
- Goal driven and task oriented with a pleasant personality
- Attention to detail and outstanding listening and follow up skills
HOW TO APPLY:
Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted