JOB TITLE: MARKETING EXECUTIVE

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

SALARY: KSHS 20,000 Plus Commissions

JOB LOCATION: NAIROBI-CBD

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Marketing company services countrywide

Cold calling (telemarketing) companies to explain services

Email marketing and online marketing

Ensuring social media presence and traffic

Visiting clients and attending meetings

Aggressively look for business through networking and making use of marketing strategies

Meeting set monthly targets

Uphold teamwork with other office staffs

Chatting with clients online and market the services

Explaining the services to the clients

Engaging the customers on different social media platforms

Meeting and exceeding set monthly targets

Listing the company on social media and ensuring activities on different social media platforms

Sourcing for tenders and ensuring write up is done

Development of brand awareness and online reputation

Monitoring social media for company mentions and engaging with customers where relevant

Advising on best marketing strategies and organizing marketing events and trainings

Sending weekly marketing reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Business Degree in Marketing or any other field

1-2 years’ experience in marketing or online marketing

Excellent knowledge of Ms-Office and internet

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Creative and very confident

Must be self-directed and able to complete projects with limited supervision

Highly motivated, persistent, self-starter with good work ethics

Goal driven and task oriented with a pleasant personality

Attention to detail and outstanding listening and follow up skills

HOW TO APPLY:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to careers@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted