Pathcare Kenya Limited is recruiting results driven and dynamic individuals for the post of marketing assistant to be based in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa region.
Duties / Responsibilities
- Achieve set sales targets through effectively managing assigned territory by means of planning, territory analysis, targeting and call coverage of customers
- Cold call/visit prospects and book appointments on location while closing sale on all business leads
- Conduct presentations to clients and execute CMEs meetings
- Regularly collect and share feedback from clients related to laboratory services, price, service, activities and propose solutions to counter challenges
- Build and maintain positive working relationships with clients
- Communicate frequently to Pathcare Kenya Limited teams namely: marketing, laboratory staff, couriers, finance and data entry to improve clients experience
- Track and provide reports on territory performance and individual performance
- Collect, analyse, and present field client data to assist with strategy planning and implementation
- Actively resolve customer complaints by investigating problems and developing solutions and escalating where necessary
Required Skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Good negotiation and presentation skills
- Planning and organization skills
- Customer service skills
- Team player
- Ability to work under minimal supervision
Qualifications
- Must have a degree/diploma in the medical field (mandatory requirement) and at least one-year experience in medical marketing
- A diploma in marketing will be an added advantage
- Profieciency in MS Office
- Proven track record
- Preference will be given to candidates with good knowledge of the market/have had experience in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa regions
Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 8th January 2020