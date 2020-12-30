Pathcare Kenya Limited is recruiting results driven and dynamic individuals for the post of marketing assistant to be based in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa region.

Duties / Responsibilities

Achieve set sales targets through effectively managing assigned territory by means of planning, territory analysis, targeting and call coverage of customers

Cold call/visit prospects and book appointments on location while closing sale on all business leads

Conduct presentations to clients and execute CMEs meetings

Regularly collect and share feedback from clients related to laboratory services, price, service, activities and propose solutions to counter challenges

Build and maintain positive working relationships with clients

Communicate frequently to Pathcare Kenya Limited teams namely: marketing, laboratory staff, couriers, finance and data entry to improve clients experience

Track and provide reports on territory performance and individual performance

Collect, analyse, and present field client data to assist with strategy planning and implementation

Actively resolve customer complaints by investigating problems and developing solutions and escalating where necessary

Required Skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good negotiation and presentation skills

Planning and organization skills

Customer service skills

Team player

Ability to work under minimal supervision

Qualifications

Must have a degree/diploma in the medical field (mandatory requirement) and at least one-year experience in medical marketing

A diploma in marketing will be an added advantage

Profieciency in MS Office

Proven track record

Preference will be given to candidates with good knowledge of the market/have had experience in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa regions

Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 8th January 2020