Pathcare Kenya Limited is recruiting results driven and dynamic individuals for the post of marketing assistant to be based in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa region.

Duties / Responsibilities

  • Achieve set sales targets through effectively managing assigned territory by means of planning, territory analysis, targeting and call coverage of customers
  • Cold call/visit prospects and book appointments on location while closing sale on all business leads
  • Conduct presentations to clients and execute CMEs meetings
  • Regularly collect and share feedback from clients related to laboratory services, price, service, activities and propose solutions to counter challenges
  • Build and maintain positive working relationships with clients
  • Communicate frequently to Pathcare Kenya Limited teams namely: marketing, laboratory staff, couriers, finance and data entry to improve clients experience
  • Track and provide reports on territory performance and individual performance
  • Collect, analyse, and present field client data to assist with strategy planning and implementation
  • Actively resolve customer complaints by investigating problems and developing solutions and escalating where necessary

Required Skills

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good negotiation and presentation skills
  • Planning and organization skills
  • Customer service skills
  • Team player
  • Ability to work under minimal supervision

Qualifications

  • Must have a degree/diploma in the medical field (mandatory requirement) and at least one-year experience in medical marketing
  • A diploma in marketing will be an added advantage
  • Profieciency in MS Office
  • Proven track record
  • Preference will be given to candidates with good knowledge of the market/have had experience in Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa regions

Prospective applicants are required to send their detailed updated curriculum vitae with contact details and educational certificates to hr@pathcarekenya.com by 8th January 2020

