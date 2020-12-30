Wednesday, 30 December 2020 – Kiriro hitmaker, Daddy Owen, is ending the year in tears after his wife dumped him for a Kikuyu tycoon.

According to reliable sources, the singer’s wife, Faridah Wambui, lied to him that she was on a business trip and eloped with an influential Kikuyu tycoon identified as Njuguna.

Further reports indicate that Faridah is already engaged to the tycoon, leaving the faded singer high and dry.

Daddy Owen’s marital woes began after he went broke when his fortunes in music dwindled.

It’s alleged that his wife has been paying all the bills.

Celebrated international footballers MacDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama hosted Daddy Owen for lunch to encourage him as he weathers the storm.

He posted the photos on his Instagram page and thanked Mariga and his brother for the lunch treat.

“Lunch with my brothers Mariga and Victor Wanyama. Thank you for the support, “ he wrote.

