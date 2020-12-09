Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – A middle-aged man was left begging for mercy like a toddler after he was caught chewing someone’s wife.

According to reports, a jilted husband laid a trap for his cheating wife after finding out that she was engaging in extra-marital affairs.

He then organized some goons when he found the location where his wife was having some nice time with her clandestine lover, catching them in the act.

While his wife managed to escape, her ‘mpango wa kando’ was not lucky.

He was cornered and given a beating that he will never forget.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST