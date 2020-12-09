Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – Makueni Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, of ‘defiling’ the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking on Wednesday when he officially declared his 2022 presidential bid, Kibwana said the 5.2 million signatures collected for BBI were collected from Mpesa agents which he said is against the constitution.

“Most “signatures” were collected through guile, fraud and coercion. “We now know how to rig both elections and a constitution.

“South Eastern Kenya, like the rest of our Motherland, are rejecting BBI. Time will separate the chaff and wheat of leadership,” Kibwana said.

Kibwana is already being seen as one of the leaders working in favour of Deputy President William Ruto’s plot to delay the referendum or completely stop it.

Sources have intimated that Ruto’s plan includes filing court cases and petitions and denying the referendum drive the steam it needs with the DP distancing himself from the entire debate.

Currently, the second in command is pushing for changes to the referendum draft, a request that might not be granted, judging by the speed by which the proponents of the referendum are moving to have it held soon.

