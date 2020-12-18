Friday, 18 December 2020 – BBC reporter, Makena Njeri, and pretty entrepreneur, Mitchelle Ntalami, have set the record straight concerning their relationship.

Makena and Mitchelle have on several occasions caused a stir on the internet with cozy gestures, igniting speculations that they might be dating.

Not long ago, Makena wrote a love message to Mitchelle and thanked her for bringing joy to her life.

“The joy and love you bring to my life will forever be held so close to my heart! Its beautiful moments like this that I will hold on to forever. I love you deeply and thank you for making this human so bright and bold. Forever my Queen #MustardMood @michelle.ntalami,” she wrote.

The two have disclosed the nature of their relationship while speaking on Jalang’o TV after endless speculations.

Makena said that they are just good friends and not lovers, “We are not an item. We just love each other differently,” she said.

Ntalami also denied claims that they are dating and urged her followers to stop speculating on their relationship

She further dared any man who feels like he can match her effort and energy to approach her.

”To the gentlemen out there, stop assuming things about me based on only what you see. Don’t see me and Makena and label it. I’ve got high standards.

“I’ve worked hard on myself and I did not come this far to be an average woman.

“I know what I’m looking for in a man, and if any gentleman feels he can match my effort and energy, he’s more than welcome to approach me.” Ntalami said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST