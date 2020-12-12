Saturday, 12 December 2020 – KTN anchor, Mary Kilobi, is proudly married to aging COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, despite their huge age difference.

The soft-spoken TV anchor met Mzee Atwoli in the line of duty and after becoming friends, their friendship blossomed into love.

The popular anchor dumped a young man she was dating after the 70-year-old COTU boss bewitched her with love and agreed to become his ‘gachungwa’.

Mary has stunned her fans after she shared interesting photos taken at their lavish Kajiado home.

In one of the photos, the pretty TV girl is seen basking in the sun with her aging husband while staring at him like a teenage girl.

Check out these photos that she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST