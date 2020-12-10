Thursday, December 10, 2020 – Esther Nthenya Muli, the teacher who was being held over the sudden illness of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, has been released from Kilimani Police Station.

This is after a doctor’s report showed that the Senator was not poisoned before he collapsed at an apartment in Kilimani last week.

“As we speak she is now at home. The police had no reason to hold her after test results revealed that the senator was not poisoned,” Nthenya’s lawyer Dan Maanzo told journalists on Wednesday evening.

Vomit samples from the Senator analysed at the Government Chemist revealed that there were no toxins fed to the lawmaker as had been earlier speculated.

The vomit sample test results indicated that there was no foul play in Kabaka’s sudden illness that led to him being admitted to ICU.

Muli was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and was expected to face charges of attempted murder on the Senator.

There was a rumour the the Senator had taken tablets of Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) which are used in treating erectile dysfunction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST