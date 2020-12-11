Friday, December 11, 2020 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Kenyans to give the family of Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, time to mourn their loved one and avoid spreading rumours about his death.

Kabaka died on Friday morning at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted after he collapsed at a woman’s house in Kilimani last week.

Esther Muli, the woman who was with the Senator at the time of the incident, was arrested and arraigned in court but she was released on a personal bond after tests showed no traces of poison on the deceased’s blood.

Addressing the press, Kalonzo said Senator Kabaka had undergone a procedure to remove a clot before his passing.

“It is not easy for any family to go through what this family is going through right now, but we want to pray that God’s grace and mercy will be sufficient for them,” Kalonzo said.

“I want to ask that we do not ask questions that will obviously find no useful answer. I want to appeal in particular to our friends in the media to be kind to this family at this time…tumwache ndugu yetu alale. Senator Kabaka had to undergo an operation by one of the very strong neurosurgeons, Prof Musau, to remove a clot.” Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST