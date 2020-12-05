Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Machakos Senator, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, has been admitted to The Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) after suddenly falling ill on Friday.

The Senator developed a severe headache and breathing complications while at an apartment in Kilimani, where he was in the company of a woman identified as Esther Muli, not his wife of course.

According to police sources, the two had checked in at the said apartment, located on Elgeyo Marakwet road, on the afternoon of Thursday up until at night when Kabaka suddenly developed breathing problems with a severe headache.

His family confirmed the news, saying Senator Kabaka had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital, where doctors suspected a case of blood clots affecting his nervous system.

“As the family of Senator Kabaka, we promise to keep Machakos County residents and his friends from around the country updated on the state of the health of the Senator,” the statement read.

The family also denounced a report that the Senator fell ill while in the company of a woman at an apartment in Kilimani, but the evidence is overwhelming.

