Saturday, December 5, 2020 – Machakos Senator, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, is currently fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital after he collapsed at a woman‘s house in Kilimani on Friday.

According to a preliminary police report, the senator had checked into the apartment, accompanied by the woman on Thursday afternoon.

The senator suddenly started complaining of a severe headache while in the apartment and asked the woman to get him paracetamols.

However, the pain worsened and she informed the manager of the apartment, who called an ambulance and rushed the legislator to Nairobi Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

However, the family has dismissed that the senator, who has two wives, had taken Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) to enhance his sexual prowess.

The family said Kabaka was having a drink in a restaurant in the Kilimani area when he felt unwell and requested the management to call for an ambulance to rush him to Nairobi Hospital.

“Senator Kabaka was admitted to Nairobi Hospital where doctors suspected a case of blood clot affecting his nervous system,” the family said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST