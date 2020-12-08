Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, is reportedly paying bloggers and social media influencers to vilify Dr. Stephen Mogusu, who died on Monday after a short battle with Covid-19.

Before his death, Dr. Mogusu had not received his salary for five months, opening a can of worms of how national and county governments have neglected health workers despite allocating billions in fighting the COVID -19 pandemic.

Following the death of Dr. Mogusu, Mutua went on Twitter and shared a payslip of the deceased, disputing the claims that the respected doctor in Machakos County had not been paid for 5 months.

However, in the slip, Mutua failed to understand that Kenyans are no longer fools as he may think since they know the meaning of the word “arrears”.

Arrears is a financial and legal term that refers to the status of payments in relation to their due dates.

In short, Dr. Mogusu was paid in November probably when he was in a hospital bed and the money was an accumulation of 5 months’ salary meaning the last time he was paid was in April 2020.

Here is Mogusu’s payslip showing he was not paid for 5 months.

