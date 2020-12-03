Thursday, 03 December 2020 – A middle-aged Luyha man was caught on camera weeping, after he lost Sh 20,000 to a group of ruthless cons, who operate in Nairobi Central Business District.

The cons pretend to be Safaricom agents and camp in strategic positions in the city as they lure gullible passers-by with a promise of gifts.

The young man who was traveling to upcountry was conned all the money that he had before the vicious gang of criminals, who are connected with police officers fled.

According to sources, the ruthless cons operate in broad-daylight under the protection of rogue city askaris and police officers from Kamukunji and Central police stations.

Here’s a video of the man who fell into the trap of the cons and lost all the money that he had.

The Kenyan DAILY POST