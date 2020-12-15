Tuesday, December 15, 2020 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, is currently swimming in muddy waters after he was caught red-handed soliciting sex from a lady, who was not interested in his antics.

The incident happened on Sunday inside a Jambo Jet plane that was flying from Kisumu to Nairobi.

A woman identified as Dorothy Oliech said the MP was drunk like a pig and he started winking at a lady who was sitting next to him.

Passengers who were on the plane urged the MP to stop his randy behaviour since children were also among those on board.

But the MP used beastly remarks to the passengers and said he can shoot them and pay cash bail because he is a millionaire.

“On Sunday as I was flying back to Nairobi from Kisumu, on Jambo Jet I was attacked by Mp Ayub Savula. The onset of all this is, he was winking to a lady seated next to me and I in his drunken state. This behaviour was totally unacceptable to us and he was requested to stop, after which he started abusing me, my mother and my father,” Dorothy wrote in one of the local blogs.

After arriving in Nairobi, Dorothy went to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) police station and recorded a statement.

Here is her OB.

