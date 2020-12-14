Monday, 14 December 2020 – Popular gospel disk jockey, Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO, has taken to social media to warn motorists to be on the lookout as the festive season begins after he was attacked by thugs along a busy highway while in the company of his family.

According to the DJ, he was driving back to the city with his wife and kids at night when thugs attacked them along the busy Nairobi Naivasha highway.

The thugs are said to have thrown a huge stone at his Range Rover at the Kinungi area thinking that he will slow down.

However, he sped off.

MO warned motorists to be vigilant when driving at the Kinungi area at night.

“God is faithful at all times .

Be warned !!!

Those who use Nakuru – Nairobi Highway , listen , if anything happens to you at kinungi especially at night , NEVER EVER STOP .

Have heard several cases and jana it happened to us. ..Incase uskie gari imerushiwa mawe , dont stop , don’t swerve concentrate and even if ni tyre burst enda na rim kindly . Thugs want you stop and they rob you off everything . Be warned especially this holiday season .

Stay safe watu nguyas” he wrote on his Facebook page and shared a short video.

