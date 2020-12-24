Thursday, 24 December 2020 – A Kenyan woman was subjected to online trolls after her wedding photos went viral online.

Netizens flooded social media with funny comments because of her husband’s height.

Some people even started questioning whether the woman will be submissive to her husband since her height is intimidating.

The woman who is identified as Lillian Mwangi, has taken to social media and addressed those who are trolling her.

Lilian said that love knows no boundaries and revealed that they dated for four and a half years after meeting in a wedding.

“Is being short or tall a disability,” she questioned.

This is what she posted after being trolled online.

