We are a Tier Three Sacco based in Nairobi with membership of 4500 members drawn from all over the country. We are looking for a Loans Assistant Intern.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Vetting of guarantors
- Registering loans and appraisals
- Identification of defaulters and informing the Loans Officer
- Preparation of payroll advises for loans and deposit recovery
- Reconciliation of payroll recoveries
- Advising members on the status of their loan applications and eligibility
- Any other duties assigned by the Loans Officer
Qualifications
- Must have a minimum of KCSE grade C or equivalent
- Must be a holder of bachelor degree in business or equivalent
- Must have a minimum of CPA 1 or its equivalent
- Certificate in Co–operative management is added advantage
- At least 21 years of age
- Must be computer literate especially in Ms Office and at least one relevant Accounting software
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria are invited to apply to the C.E.O Kewisco Sacco Society Limited P.o Box 4491-002000 Nairobi attaching their curriculum vitae, certificates and testimonials to reach us by 7th January 2020.The applications must be in Hard copies and the position is for one year. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply.