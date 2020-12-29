Tuesday December 29, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has discretely moved to register wheelbarrow as the official symbol for a registered political party associated with him.

In a gazette notice dated December 28, 2020, the Registrar of Political Parties announced that the wheelbarrow will be the symbol identifying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA is the new name that will be used to identify the political party that was previously identified as the Party for Development and Reform (PDR).

PDR, which is largely associated with the pastoralist communities, previously used the bull as its political symbol

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 20 (1) (d) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) intend to effect changes on their particulars as follows; slogan from Mabadiliko na Ustawi to Kazi ni Kazi” the notice reads in part.

Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party is advised to within seven days from the date of publication deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Ruto is the self-declared leader of the Wheelbarrow Movement and is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Party Leader.

The DP has been associated with the leadership of the PDR which at one time was hosted at his private office in Transnational Bank, Nairobi.

The DP popularized the wheelbarrow in his countrywide tours supporting Kenyans in their ‘hustles’.

He has also used the phrase “kazi ni kazi” in reference to the so called Hustler Movement.

Incidentally, UDA was founded in 2012 by the current Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju – initially as the Party of Action (POA).

It changed hands and rebranded to PDR.

The Kenyan DAILY POST