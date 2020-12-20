Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed why the impeachment of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was not successful.

Mid this year, Migori County MCAs threatened to impeach the governor over corruption allegations and being a suspect in the murder of a University student identified as Sharon Otieno in 2018.

However, Ahmednasir said Obado was not impeached after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and his spanner boy, Junet Mohamed, met with MCAs and discussed as Wazees and decided not to impeach the governor.

“ONCE UPON A TIME, ODM, Baba and Hon @JunetMohamed PROMISED to IMPEACH GOV. Obado…on grave breaches and contravention of the Constitution…they then met and TALKED as WAZEE…” Ahmednasir said

This comes after a similar situation occurred in Nairobi. Flamboyant Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was formally removed out of office after 27 senators voted YES and 16 voted NO to his impeachment.

