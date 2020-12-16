Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the reason why embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, will survive the impeachment.

Two weeks ago, Sonko was impeached by Nairobi County MCAs over corruption and gross misconduct.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Ahmednasir, who is popularly known as Grand Mullah, said Mike Sonko will survive the impeachment because the ODM party will not want to embarrass itself after it was humiliated in Msambweni during the Tuesday by-election.

“Gov. Sonko will not be IMPEACHED by the Senate…ODM doesn’t want ANOTHER MSAMBWENI!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

During the Msambweni by-election, Independent Candidate Feisal Bader won the seat beating ODM candidate Omar Boga, who had the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Though the Jubilee Party didn’t field a candidate in the by-election, Deputy President William Ruto was supporting Feisal Bader.

Speaking after he won the seat, Bader thanked the Deputy President for giving him the necessary support and said he will work with all Msambweni residents despite some voting for him and others for Omar Boga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST