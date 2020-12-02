Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – 31-year-old gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is madly in love with 50-year-old Esther Musila, a mother of three.

When Guardian Angel introduced the aging woman as his lover a few months ago, some people thought that he was creating publicity stunts.

But it later emerged that they were madly in love.

Esther Musila shut down critics who were making noise because of their huge age difference and put it clear that Guardian Angel is the man she had chosen to be her life-partner.

Guardian and Esther occasionally share photos and videos serving couple goals.

In this latest romantic video that he posted, the mellow voiced singer is seen dancing with his 50-year-old wife like teenage lovers while rocking matching outfits.

Watch.

