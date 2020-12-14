Monday, December 14, 2020 – The DNA test results in the late Matungu MP, Justus Murunga’s case with a lover, have been released.

According to reports, the DNA confirmed that the lawmaker had sired a child with his lover identified as Agnes Wangui Wambiri.

The tests turned out 99.9% positive that one of her two children was fathered by Murunga, meaning the other child was fathered by another man.

However, Wangui is thunderstruck by the DNA results as she was hoping the DNA would find both her children were fathered by Murunga so as to enjoy his wealth in full.

Wangui’s lawyer Danstan Omari, confirmed that the results for both the children were out, but declined to reveal further details.

Wangui had disclosed that the MP fell in love with her while she worked as a food vendor and the two would go ahead to have two beautiful children.

Following their courtship, the MP moved Wangui and their two children to a three-bedroom apartment, where she lives to-date.

The MP would continue to pay the rent until his demise on November 14, at St Mary’s Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST