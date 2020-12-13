Sunday, 13 December 2020 – The 5 terrorists who attacked Dusit complex on January 15, 2019, and killed innocent Kenyans had a heavy breakfast together before they went to commit the heinous act.

The video which was released by Al-Shabaab shows the brainwashed terrorists having food, drinks and watching a video of Osama Bin Laden before the attack.

They were all in a jovial mood, cracking jokes and hallucinating how they will have a nice time in paradise after dying as martyrs.

They also recorded themselves in the car as they drove to the complex to kill innocent Kenyans.

The ruthless terrorists, who were killed by security forces during the attack, belonged to the martyr squad Mujahadeen.

Watch part of the video here.

The Kenyan DAILY POST