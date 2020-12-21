Monday, 21 December 2020 – Sandra Mbuvi, the daughter of flamboyant city politician, Mike Sonko, has been flaunting a fancy lifestyle on Instagram.

The young lady loves the finer things in life just like her father, who was impeached recently by the Senate over massive corruption and gross misconduct.

In the latest post on her Instagram page, she shared videos driving her expensive pet dog in a convertible Mercedes Benz that her father bought for her as a birthday gift sometime back.

The pet dog is living a posh life than the majority of Kenyans.

See videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST