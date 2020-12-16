Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Emmy Kosgei’s husband, Apostle Anslem Madubuko, is a flamboyant Nigerian preacher and one of the richest Pentecostal preachers in Lagos.

He runs the Revival Assembly church that has a sitting capacity of over 10,000 congregants, and most of the people who attend his church are middle-class Nigerians.

Madubuko makes a killing from tithes and offerings that fund his flamboyant lifestyle.

His wife shared a photo of him rocking Giorgio Armani sunglasses whose price can pay house rent in a decent suburb in Nairobi.

According to a search on Armani.com, the Italian made sunglasses cost $230(Ksh 25,000).

See the photo of Madubuko rocking the designer sunglasses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST