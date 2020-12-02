Wednesday, 02 December 2020 – Former NTV news anchor, Ken Mijungu, has landed a new job at KTN.

According to reliable sources, the top-rated journalist joined the Mombasa Road-based media house on December 1st.

The seasoned journalist has been assigned a role as a news and assignment editor at the Moi Family owned TV station.

He will also anchor news and host his own political show.

Mijungu was among the journalists who were fired a few months ago after Nation Media Group carried out a massive lay-off exercise.

He concentrated on his businesses that include law consultancy and car hire services after he was shown the door.

Just recently, Mijungu raised eyebrows after he posted a photo on Instagram indulging in alcohol while looking stressed.

He left fans wondering whether he had turned into an alcoholic due to stress that is associated with a job loss.

According to reports, Mijungu doesn’t want to make an official announcement after landing a new job at the giant media house out of respect for many journalists who were fired from KTN at the end of November.

The Kenyan DAILY POST