Sunday, 13 December 2020 – While some women don’t send their husbands even a simple text message during their birthdays, this woman set a good example for other women by surprising her husband with four new car tyres when he turned a year older recently.

This may look like an ordinary thing, but it means so much to her husband.

You can even see how happy he was by just looking at his face.

Other women should follow suit and start surprising their husbands with gifts on their birthdays.

This is just amazing.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST