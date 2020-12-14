Monday, December 14, 2020 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Boss, Githii Mburu, has been appointed the first Chairperson of the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes Africa Initiative.

Mburu was appointed to provide leadership for a one year term.

His appointment was preceded by the member countries ratification of a proposal to extend the Africa Initiative operating term and mandate for a further three year period beyond December 2020.

Speaking when he addressed the Global Forum Virtual Plenary session on Friday evening, Mr. Mburu expressed his commitment to champion the adoption of robust tax evasion programmes across Africa.

“While the global community has moved to combat tax evasion and other forms of illicit financial flows (IFFs), the African continent has lagged.”

“For this reason, I commit to actively champion efforts to unlock the potential of tax transparency and Exchange of Information for African countries,” stated Mburu.

The Africa Initiative is a continental programme launched in 2014 by the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (the Global Forum), its African members and various partners.

The organisation aims at unpacking the benefits of tax transparency and exchange of information (EOI) to fight tax evasion and other illicit financial flows (IFFs) and serve African countries’ development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST