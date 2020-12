Friday, 11 December 2020 – A man from the Kisii community has excited Netizens after he shared a photo of his lovely family.

Joseph Momanyi and his wife are blessed with Quadruplets – 2 identical boys and 2 identical girls.

He shared the photo on Thriving Couples KE with the caption, “God is great. My wife and our Quadruplets 2 boys and 2 girls.”

The post has attracted over 12,000 comments and 73,000 likes.

Here are photos of Momanyi and his lovely family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST