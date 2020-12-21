Monday, 21 December 2020 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, has alleged his life is in danger and shared photos of a Subaru car that has been trailing him.

According to Ichungwah, the tinted car that he claims has a fake registration number plate, trails him even when he is running his private errands.

Over the weekend, the car was caught on CCTV trailing him when he was in the garage.

However, Ichungwah has put it clear that he won’t be intimidated or change his political ideology even if he keeps receiving threats.

Ichungwah is one of the most vocal politicians from Mt Kenya and a strong supporter of Deputy President William Ruto.

He is also a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘brother’ Raila Odinga.

This is what he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.